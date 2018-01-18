Medical college scam: SCBA writes letter to SC judges

[India], Jan 17 (ANI): Supreme Court Bar Association (SCBA) President Vikas Singh on Wednesday wrote a letter to Justice J Chelameswar, Ranjan Gogoi, Madan Bhimrao Lokur, Kurian Joseph and Arjan Kr Sikri pointing that no impropriety was done by Supreme Court bench in dealing with medical college scam case.

In the letter, SCBA President wrote that the conversation between middlemen cannot in any manner attribute any wrong doing on the part of the Judges hearing the matter.

Meanwhile, a Delhi Court issued a notice to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) seeking its reply till January 22 in matter of leaking transcripts of phone conversations involving three accused- retd Odisha HC Judge IM Qudussi, middleman Vishwanath Agarwala and BP Yadav of the Prasad Education Trust.

Earlier, the court granted bail to Quddusi after the latter deposited personal security of Rs. 1 lakh. A court had earlier sent Quddusi and five other people to the CBI custody over allegations of bribery to settle the case in the Supreme Court. The arrests were made in September last year after a search operation was carried out at various locations, including the residence of Quddusi in Delhi. Searches were also conducted in Bhubaneswar and Lucknow. (ANI)