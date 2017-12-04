Medical negligence: Max Hospital probe to conclude tomorrow

[India], Dec 3 (ANI): The investigation into the issue of medical negligence by Delhi's Max hospital is expected to conclude by tomorrow and the findings are expected to be shared thereafter, the hospital authorities informed today.

The authorities further said that the expert group on the matter is working swiftly towards concluding the investigation.

"Expert group set up to investigate the circumstances and protocols followed regarding premature delivery (23 weeks/5 months) of twins and declaration of their death at Max Hospital, Shalimar Bagh is working swiftly towards concluding their detailed investigations," the Max Hospital authorities said.

Earlier, the Shalimar Bagh branch of the hospital was accused of medical negligence after an infant was found alive after being declared 'dead'. Following which, the Delhi Police sent a notice to the administration of Max hospital, seeking detailed information in connection with the case and asked the authorities to be present for an interrogation. On Saturday, Delhi Health Minister Satyendra Kumar Jain warned of cancelling the hospital's licence, if it continued with the negligence. The family members of the newborn, who was allegedly declared dead along with his still-born twin by the hospital, staged a sit-in protest outside the hospital yesterday demanding a strict action against them. The hospital had handed over the newborns in a plastic bag to the family, but when the twins were brought to the burial ground, realised before performing the last rites, that one of them showed movements inside the bag. They immediately rushed to a nearby hospital where the doctors confirmed one of them to be alive. A medical negligence case has been registered under section 308 of Indian Penal Code (IPC) against the hospital. (ANI)