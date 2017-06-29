Medical report confirms that Indrani Mukerjea was injured in jail

Mumbai: A medical report from a Mumbai hospital states that Indrani Mukerjea, prime accused in the murder of Sheena Bora, does have injures in her arms and legs. The medical examination states that the injuries were caused by blunt instrument or force.





She earlier alleged that the Byculla jail authorities, who beat a woman prisoner last week and attacked other inmates, tortured her inside the jail.



Mukerjea is among the 200 inmates against whom a case was registered on Sunday for rioting, unlawful assembly, assault on public servant and other relevant sections under the Indian Penal Code, a police official said today.

Mukerjea has been in the Byculla prison since September 2015 after her arrest on August 25 on charges of murdering her daughter, Sheena Bora. Her husband, Peter Mukerjea, was arrested three months after her. The couple owned a TV network that they sold in 2009.

SEARCH

However the jail officials are likely going to argue that the injured were caused during the prisoners' riots in which Indrani also participated, said an NDTV report.