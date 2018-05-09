Meenakshi Thapa murder case: Court declares two guilty

[India], May 09 (ANI): The Mumbai Sessions Court, in the murder of Nepali actress Meenakshi Thapa, on Wednesday found the two accused, Amit Kumar Jaiswal and Preeti Surin, guilty under various sections of the Indian Penal Code and the Information Technology Act.

The quantum of punishment is expected to be declared tomorrow.

According to media reports, Thapa had met the two accused during the shooting of Madhur Bhandarkar's film 'Heroine'.

The accused individuals then, on the pretext of getting her assignments in Bhojpuri cinema, took Thapa to Gorakhpur, where they kidnapped her and blackmailed her parents to pay a ransom, threatening to kill Thapa over failing to do so.

The accused had later beheaded Thapa following which they disposed of the body in a septic tank and kept the head with them, which they later threw from a running bus. (ANI)