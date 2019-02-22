Meerut:  Armed assailants loot gold worth 3 crore

[India], Feb 22 (ANI): Two unidentified assailants looted a large amount of gold from the office of a gold finance company here on Thursday, police said.

The robbery took place at Manappuram Gold Finance Company’s office in Lalkurti police station limits.

Narayan Singh, Superintendent of Police, Meerut said, "This is an office where loans are provided on the basis of gold. According to employees, the amount of gold looted could be between 12 Kg to 15 Kgs. The looted gold amount could be around worth Rs three crores. We are investigating the case.”

IG Range Meerut Ram Kumar said two people had come and initially enquired about the gold rates and the loan process. "They overpowered the three staff members present in the office at that time. They were forced to open the locker from where they took out gold and fled,” the police official said. Police is on the lookout for the accused. Further investigation is underway. (ANI)