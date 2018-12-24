Meerut: Alleged gang-rape victim attempts self-immolation at Meerut SSP office

[India], Dec 24 (ANI): An alleged gang-rape victim tried to immolate herself in the office of Senior Superintendent Police (SSP) here on Monday.

The woman had filed a complaint of gang rape. Alleging inaction in the case on the part of the police, she attempted self-immolation at the senior police official's office. Woman police personnel somehow managed to thwart her self-immolation attempt.

The woman alleged that no action was being taken on her complaint despite raising it at different levels. However, the police have denied her charges and claim that her complaints were unsubstantiated.

Rajesh Kumar, SP, Meerut Rural, said: "She poured kerosene oil on her and entered our office. She alleged that she had filed a complaint against three people for gang rape yet no action was taken. I have spoken with the concerned investigative officer and was informed that no strong evidence has been found yet." Alleging that it was a pressure tactic by the woman, Kumar asserted that action will be taken against the woman for trying to attempt suicide. (ANI)