Meerut: Hindus protest sale of house to Muslim family

[India], Dec 20 (ANI): People in a Meerut locality objected to the sale of a house to a Muslim family on Wednesday, contending that the Hindu majority localities are gradually getting converted into Muslim ones, by way of purchasing properties.

"The Muslim population is gradually gaining strength while Hindu population is retreating back, so whenever a Muslim buys a house, a sense of insecurity is felt in the neighbourhood that leads to public outcry. There was a similar case here and several Hindus were present. I reached there to pacify them," a worker of Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha told ANI, adding that a solution has been agreed upon after police intervention, that the concerned Muslim family would sell back the property if a Hindu buyer can be arranged within two months.

"Everyone has the right to buy land wherever they want but I have just one question, can Laxmikant Bajpai buy land in Kashmir?" BJP Laxmikant Bajpai remarked on the issue. Meanwhile, Imran, a relative of the Muslim owner said that many Muslim families have been living for a long time in the area, and both communities have been living peacefully. "There is no such Hindu-Muslim issue, all of us have been staying in brotherhood here. My house is around 100 years old and that house is nearby. Yes, two-three neighbours protested this sale, and attempted to make it a communal issue but rest of our Hindu brothers quieted them down. It was a minor issue," he said, adding that both the seller and the person who facilitated the sale were also Hindus. Speaking to ANI, Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Maan Singh Chouhan concurred that the issue was a minor one, and that it was resolved. "The issue was not a big one and was resolved after talking to both the parties," Chouhan said. (ANI)