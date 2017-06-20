Meerut: Woman gets into ugly spat with brother-in-law, beats him up

[India], June 20 (ANI): A woman in Meerut got into an ugly spat with her brother-in-law over breaking house lock, and ended up beating him along with her mother and sister.

Dolly Gupta, who lives with her mother in Muzaffarnagar's Khatauli, on her visit to Meerut's Surajkund found that her brother-in-law Viresh Gupta had locked her house. After insisting upon breaking the lock, she got into an argument with Viresh and severely beat him up.

Dolly was ill-treated by her father-in-law years ago. Her husband and brother-in-law Viresh had supported their father in the cruel act.

Post the incident, Dolly filed a case against the three men and started living at her mother's house. Her husband is still imprisoned for the act. The police is yet to start the investigation. (ANI)