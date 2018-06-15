Meet 72-year-old 'superwoman' stenographer

[India], June 15 (ANI): Age is just a number for 72-year-old Lakshmi Bai, who earns a livelihood by typing documents on a typewriter in front of the District Collectorate in Madhya Pradesh's Sehore.

Her commitment towards life even got the attention of star cricketer Virender Sehwag, who called her a "superwoman" on Twitter.

"I do this to repay loans I took after my daughter met with an accident. I can't beg. I got this job with help of then District Collectorate Raghvendra Singh and Sub-Divisional Magistrate Bhavana Vilambe," Lakshmi Bai told ANI.

On June 12, Sehwag shared a video of her on Twitter and said that the Indian youth can learn a lot from her. "A superwoman for me. She lives in Sehore in Madhya Pradesh and the youth have so much to learn from her. Not just speed, but the spirit and a lesson that no work is small and no age is big enough to learn and work," Sehwag tweeted. Talking about the same, Lakshmi Bai said: "Felt good that Virender Sehwag shared my video. I need help to repay the loans and get a permanent house." (ANI)