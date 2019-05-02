Meet Kashmir's blind quilt makers

[India], May 02 (ANI): Two Kashmiri brothers, namely 45-year-old Ghulam Nabi Teli and 40-year-old Mohamad Hussian, who are blind by birth, have garnered immense praise in Srinagar for their extraordinary talent of sewing fashionable and embroidered quilts.

With the help of their father, the brothers earn their livelihood together by making trendy quilts, cushions, and mattresses for customers. They receive sizeable orders from a local quilt-dealer and are quite popular among locals.

The Teli brothers, as the introduction goes, were trained at the National Institute for the Visually Handicapped in Dehradun, where they learned Braille and some home sciences.

"We both work with our father. We went to Dehradun for training. We are happy that we earn with our hard work. Our parents were against begging. They taught us not to beg, but instead, earn a livelihood by doing some hard work," Mohamad Hussian told ANI. In their tiny shop, closer to home, the brothers sew mattress covers and fill cushion covers with cotton, and have emerged as an inspiration. (ANI)