Meet Telangana's youngest engineer Kasibhatta Samhitha

[India], June 10 (ANI): With the aim to get into the power sector, Kasibhatta Samhitha, a 16-year-old girl has become Telangana's youngest women engineer.

At the age of four, Samhita amazed everyone by completing Class 4th and then at the age of 10 she finished intermediate with 8.8 GPA by securing 89 percent.

Samhitha told ANI, "I want to get into the sector to serve the country and bring it at par with rest of the world. I cleared class 10 at the age of 10 years. I secured 8.8 GPA in 10th and 89 percent in Intermediate. I then approached the govt for pursuing engineering as I needed age relaxation. I opted for electrical and electronics engineering which I cleared with 8.85 GPA."

Now, finally, she has become the first young women to be graduated in electrical electronics at the age of 16 years. She thanked the Telangana government for helping her to get a seat in an engineering college, Chaitanya Bharathi Institute of Technology (CBIT). "I feel that there could be more developments done in the power sector of India that is the reason I want to be a part of it. My next plan is to do M. Tech and if the government allows I want to start my research," she said. Meanwhile, Samhitha's father LN Kasibhatta said, "It's really a very proud moment for us. We saw her memory power at the age three where she was able to name the country and capital of the world. The next step for her is to pursue masters in technology and we are expecting the support of state and central government so that she can start doing her research." (ANI)