Meeting of Minds: Gen. Rawat hosts Army veterans seeking inputs for overall betterment

[India] Feb.26 (ANI): Army chief General Bipin Rawat hosted a lunch for Army veterans at Army House on Sunday for interaction and exchange of value inputs for overall betterment.

Attended by more than 350 veterans officers (all below Colonels) , JCOs, NCOs and Jawans, the event was mutually assuring.

The meeting comes in the wake of increasing incidents of terrorists attack across the border.

Recently, the terrorists stormed the Sunjwan Army camp in Jammu and Kashmir killing six Army personnel.

The unprovoked firing and rampant ceasefire violation along the LoC has also become a matter of concern for the Army and state police. (ANI)