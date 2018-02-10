Mega preview of Baba Ramdev's TV series to be held today

[India] February 10 (ANI): Patanjali Spokesperson S.K. Tijarawala, has announced that the mega special preview of the show, 'Swami Ramdev: Ek Sangharsh' at Delhi's Chhatrasal Stadium will take place today.

More than 20,000 people will be present at the event along with eminent personalties, Tijarawala tweeted.

He added that Baba Ramdev and Acharya Balkrishan will be present at the event to bless the occasion.

"Further, senior vice president and General Manager of South Asia, Discovery Communication India, Karan Bajaj along with lead cast Kranti Prakash Jha, Naman Jain and Deepal Doshi will also join the mega premier," a press release read.

The premier will start at 3:55 pm. Made on a budget of over Rs 80 crore, 'Swami Ramdev: Ek Sangharsh' comprises 85 episodes which will air on 'Discovery JEET', the new entertainment channel from Discovery India.(ANI)