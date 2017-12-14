Mega university to be set up in Amaravati soon

[India], December 14 (ANI): Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has announced that a new mega university would be set up in the new capital of Andhra Pradesh, Amaravati very soon.

This decision was taken when Naidu met with Dr. Peter Garland, Vice Chancellor of Pennsylvania State System of Higher Education (PASSHE) at the Secretariat in Hyderabad today.

A high-level delegation, led by Envoy Kanika Choudhary, including Dr. Timothy S. Moerland, Provost, Vice President, State Official and Education Secretary of Academic Affairs at Indiana University of Pennsylvania and Dr. Suhas Pednekar, Principal of Ramnarain Ruia College also met the Chief Minister as well.

The delegates expressed a keen interest to also participate in the pre-university programmes such as in - student counselling, advising and enrollment, faculty and student exchange programmes and professional development for teachers and administration. A Letter of Intent (LoI) was signed between PASSHE and Andhra Pradesh Economic Development Board (APEDB). It will promote a strategic alliance and partnership between Pennsylvania University and the all the universities in Andhra Pradesh. Mr. Jasthi Krishna Kishore, CEO of APEDB said that he was keen to explore opportunities in food processing, electronics and information technology. Naidu addressed the meeting, explaining the various milestones achieved in education, software skills and entrepreneurship. He also said that India offers a brilliant demographic dividend, and Andhra Pradesh boasts of a growing dynamic and skilled youth. The Chief Minister emphasized that: "English and Mathematics are our core strengths, and the IT industry has huge scope in our state. I look forward to a clear roadmap, that plans the way forward and quick implementation. (ANI)