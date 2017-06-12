Meghalaya assembly moves resolution against Centre's new cattle sale ban

Guwahati: The Meghalaya government has moved a resolution against the Centre’s recent decision to ban the sale of cattle for slaughter in markets, media reported. Beef is widely consumed in much of the north eastern states and the Bharatiya Janata Party has been accused by its rivals of working to impose a ban in the region as well.

Last week, two BJP leaders had resigned from the party citing that beef eating was part of their culture and tradition and that “imposition of BJP’s non-secular ideology was unacceptable”.

Meghalaya, currently ruled by the Congress, will go to assembly polls next year.