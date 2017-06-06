Meghalaya BJP leader Bachu Marak resigns over Centre's cattle slaughter rule

[India], June 6 (ANI): Meghalaya Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Bachu Marak on Tuesday resigned over the Centre's cattle slaughter rule.

Bachu's resignation from the party comes four days after West Garo Hills district president Bernard Mark made an exit from the party on the issue of beef ban.

"I cannot compromise on the sentiments of the Garos. As a Garo it is my responsibility to protect the interest of my community. Beef eating is part of our culture and tradition. The BJP's non-secular ideology to impose on us is not acceptable. I resigned from BJP as they are dishonouring my culture. This is an anti-Christian party," said Bachu.

He has submitted his resignation letter to state party president Shibun Lyngdoh. Bachu had proposed a bitchi (rice beer) - beef party in Garo hills on Facebook recently to mark Modi Government's three years in office and had attracted party leader's criticism. Former BJP leader Bernard, who had resigned from the party is organising a beef party at Eden bari locality of Tura on June 10 and Bachu is also going to participate in the event. "I would attend the beef party in Tura to register our voice against such move of the BJP", he said. Meanwhile, BJP Meghalaya incharge Nalin Kohli said, "Welcome it since action against him was in process. Marak had been working against party in the state." (ANI)