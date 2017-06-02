Meghalaya: BSF jawan attacked by cattle smugglers in Garo hills

[India], Jun 2: A cattle smuggler in South West Garo Hills attacked a Border Security Force (BSF) personnel, while he made attempts to stop them from crossing over to Bangladesh.

Jawan Krishna Murthy, was on duty with the 26 battalion of the BSF on his normal rounds when he saw a group of about five to six cattle smugglers whom he tried to stop.

The group of criminals, when affronted by the jawan attacked him with machetes which injured Murthy.

The incident took place at about 11 a.m. this morning near the Hatimara Border Out-post (BOP) under Mahendraganj Police Station in South West Garo Hills of Meghalaya.

The miscreants managed to escape before help could arrive after which the jawan was taken to the Mahendraganj CHC for medical treatment. Medical officials confirmed that the injured jawan was out of danger. A search for the attackers is currently underway. The incident has sent shockwaves across the security fraternity with top BSF officials rushing to the spot of the incident once news of the attack became known. Incidents of cattle smuggling have been on the rise all across the international border with Bangladesh with a vigilant BSF making quite a few breakthroughs, though the menace has continued. With Eid just around the corner, smuggling incidents are expected to go up further. In the past few months, the BSF has step up vigil along the border and have several seizures of cattle but the illegal cattle trader has continued to rise. (ANI)