Meghalaya CM writes to Tripura counterpart over cattle trade

Shillong: Meghalaya Chief Minister Mukul Sangma has written to his Tripura counterpart Manik Sarkar urging to unite against the Centre's new law on cattle trade and slaughter.

Sangma, in his letter, said the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (Regulation of Livestock Markets) Rules, 2017, is an infringement of a state's rights to regulate items on List-II of the State List which include cattle market.

"The Centre should have treaded carefully after due consultations with state governments before proposing changes in the regulation of livestock markets."

Sangma also termed the move as "a complete infringement of the states' domain which needed to be collectively and strongly resisted". "The state governments must assert collectively to dissuade the Union Government from such actions which directly dilute the federal structure of our great nation. This notification will set a very wrong precedence in negating the spirit of the federal structure," the Congress leader added in the letter.