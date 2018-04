[India], April 8 (ANI): A security personnel from the escort team of Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad Sangma allegedly committed suicide here on Sunday.

The deceased, identified as Elangbam Shantikumar Singh, allegedly took his own life by his official gun at Hotel Classic Grande at around 3.15 am.

He was part of the 3rd Indian Reserve Battalion of the Meghalaya Chief Minister.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)