Meghalaya coal mine tragedy: Navy divers find another body

[India], Jan 26 (ANI): Navy divers today recovered a second body today from the flooded rat-hole coal mine in Meghalaya where over 13 divers remain trapped since December 13 last year.

The development comes after the divers from Indian Navy had retrieved the dead body of a miner on Friday, officials said.

According to the Navy officials, the second body was detected 280 feet inside the mine in the state's East Jaintia Hills, by the Indian Navy diving team.

Earlier on Friday, one body recovered from the mine at Ksan near Lytein River in East Jaintia Hills.

A total of 15 miners were trapped in the illegal mine in Lumthari village since December 13 last year, when water from the nearby Lytein river flooded the mine. Since then, a multi-agency rescue operation is underway to evacuate the miners. (ANI)