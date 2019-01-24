Meghalaya coal mine tragedy: One body recovered

Shillong: One body was recovered from the mine at Ksan near Lytein River in East Jaintia Hills where 15 miners have been trapped since December 13 last year.

The body, which was recovered from the main shaft, has been sent for postmortem.

Fifteen miners were trapped in the illegal mine in Lumthari village since December 13 last year, when water from the nearby Lytein river flooded the mine. Since then, a multi-agency rescue operation is being carried out to evacuate the miners.

The Centre and the Meghalaya government on Monday informed the Supreme Court that the operation to evacuate the miners has not been abandoned. (ANI)