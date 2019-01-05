Meghalaya: Efforts continue to rescue trapped miners

[India], Jan 5 (ANI): Thanks to ongoing efforts to rescue 15 trapped miners, the water level has receded another 1.5 feet from the old shaft after two pumps were used for the purpose.

Now, the water will be pumped out from the main shaft. It is expected that the water level in the shaft will soon be determined by the Navy divers. The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) team is also on its toes helping other agencies, engaged in the rescue operations.

However, the Fire Service report doubts that the water level may rise again due to seepage. The report states that the water in the old shaft may rise to six inches on Sunday. The water level in the main shaft remains the same.

On Friday, the water had been pumped out of the old shaft and the water level had receded by 3.5 feet. As many as 15 miners have been trapped in a 370-feet deep illegal mine in Lumthari village since December 13 last year when the water from the nearby river Lytein flooded the mine. (ANI)