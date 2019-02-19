Meghalaya Governor Tathagata Roy seconds 'boycott everything Kashmiri' call of retired Army Colonel

[India], Feb 19 (ANI): Meghalaya Governor Tathagata Roy on Wednesday stirred a hornet’s nest by expressing solidarity with the call given by a retired Army Colonel to “boycott everything that is Kashmiri” in view of the recent Pulwama terror attack.

Roy, who is known for stoking controversy, on Wednesday chose to re-tweet the post of a retired Colonel, which reads: “An appeal from a retired colonel of the Indian Army: Don’t visit Kashmir, don’t go to Amarnath for the next 2 years. Don’t buy articles from Kashmir emporia or Kashmiri tradesman who come every winter. Boycott everything Kashmiri.”

“I am inclined to agree,” tweeted Roy, a former BJP leader from West Bengal. However, Roy didn’t stop here. He also re-tweeted the post of retired Major Gaurav Arya, which reads: “The Pakistan Army (who are handling the Kashmiri separatists) was among their own in East Pakistan in 1971. They slaughtered and raped right and left. And they would have kept EP but for the whacking from India. I am not suggesting that we go that far. But at least some distance?” Roy re-tweeted another post of Arya, which reads: “Likewise the British Indian Army did untold atrocities in the Tamluk area of present-day Purba Medinipur during the Quit India movement. These bits of history must not be forgotten!” As a Governor, Roy's move to support the call to "boycott everything Kashmiri" comes at a time when students and professionals from Kashmir were reportedly being subjected to verbal or physical assaults following the dastardly terror attack in Pulwama in Jammu and Kashmir on February 14 in which as many as 40 CRPF jawans were killed. India continues to reel under the rage over the brutal killing of CRPF jawans by a suicide bomber associated with Pakistan-based terror outfit—Jaish-e-Mohammad—by ramming an explosive-laden vehicle into the convoy of paramilitary forces. Prime Minister Narendra Modi led BJP government in New Delhi has launched a multi-faceted diplomatic operation to isolate Pakistan globally and build pressure on Islamabad to initiate action against the terror outfits operating from their land. (ANI)