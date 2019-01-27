Meghalaya miner: Attempts to retrieve 2nd body from rat hole underway

[India], Jan 27 (ANI): The Indian Navy divers are trying to retrieve the second body detected from the rat hole to the main shaft, said a statement on Sunday.

“But due to many obstacles inside the rat hole which comprise of material such as exhaust pipes used by miners and turbidity, the retrieval has become difficult,” the statement read.

Furthermore, 45,90,000 litres of water has been discharged in the past 34 hours from two old shafts with the help of a CIL pump. A platform is being installed in one of the old shafts. The NDRF continues to coordinate with other agencies and all available resources.

Navy divers on Saturday had detected the second body from the flooded rat-hole coal mine in Meghalaya. The development comes after the divers from the Indian Navy had retrieved the body of a miner on Friday, officials said. According to the Navy officials, the second body was detected 280 feet inside the mine in the state's East Jaintia Hills, by the Indian Navy diving team. On Friday, one body was recovered from the mine at Ksan near Lytein River in East Jaintia Hills. A total of 15 miners were trapped in the illegal mine in Lumthari village since December 13 last year, when water from the nearby Lytein river flooded the mine. Since then, a multi-agency rescue operation is underway to evacuate the miners. (ANI)