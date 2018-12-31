Meghalaya Miners Rescue: NDRF, Indian Navy begin joint operation

[India], Dec 31 (ANI): Indian Navy and the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) on Monday morning launched a joint operation to rescue the miners trapped in an illegal mine at Lumthari village under the East Jaintia Hills.

The Indian Navy divers have entered the main shaft to survey the bottom of the sheet using UnderWater Remotely Operated Vehicle (UWROV).

As per an official statement, the Indian Navy has requested the district administration to assist in dewatering so that it comes down to 30 meters or within the safe diving limit, and then they will again commence diving. These safety measures are being undertaken to rule out decompression sickness.

The statement says: "NDRF present on the site with two teams will provide all support and assistance to other agencies including Indian Navy. Moreover, the NDRF is also providing all logistics and human resource help to the Navy." As many as 15 miners have been trapped in a 370-feet deep illegal mine in Lumthari village since December 13, when the water from the nearby river Lytein flooded the mine. (ANI)