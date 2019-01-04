Meghalaya mining tragedy: Water recedes by 3.5 ft

[India], Jan 4 (ANI): In the latest development in the Meghalaya Miner rescue efforts, the water has been pumped out of the old shaft and is said to have receded by 3.5 feet.

Odisha Fire Service on Friday pumped out water from the inundated illegal coal mine in East Jaintia Hills where as many as 15 miners have been trapped.

In an attempt to drain the water, Coal India Limited (CIL) had inserted the pump into the old shaft, however, the connection of the pipes is still on.

According to the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), the pump is expected to be functional by Saturday. The pumping of water from the main shaft is also expected by Saturday.

Earlier in the day, the Supreme Court had asked the Centre and Meghalaya government to file a status report before it by January 7 on the rescue. As many as 15 miners have been trapped in a 370-feet deep illegal mine in Lumthari village since December 13, when the water from the nearby river Lytein flooded the mine. (ANI)