Meghalaya: Navy deploying divers to assist mine rescue ops

[India], Dec 28 (ANI): The Indian Navy is deploying a 15-member diving team from Visakhapatnam to assist in the rescue operations for the missing miners in Meghalaya.

The team is carrying specialised diving equipment including a re-compression chamber and remotely operated vehicles capable of searching underwater, a Navy spokesperson said.

The team is expected to arrive on site tomorrow. An initial assessment to determine an effective response was undertaken by the Navy today.

Earlier in the day, the Indian Air Force has provided its aircraft to the state government for airlifting specialist NDRF personnel from Odisha for helping in the rescue operations.

Defence Ministry spokesperson Col Aman Anand has also stated that the Defence Ministry was keeping an eye on the situation and would be prepared to provide any help to the state government for this task.(ANI)