Meghalaya: Over 2 Lakh litre water pumped out in efforts to rescue trapped miners

[India], Jan 8 (ANI): Coal India Limited (CIL) on Monday started pumping out water from the old shaft at around 3.30 pm as part of the ongoing operations to rescue the miners who have been trapped in a mine at Ksan near Lyteiñ River in East Jaintia Hills.

In 2 hrs, approximately 2,26,800 litre of water was pumped out from the mine.

Indian Navy divers have also put down Under Water Remotely Operating Vehicle(UWROV) and work is in progress

Meanwhile, NDRF is also coordinating with agencies and providing assistance accordingly.

Odisha Fire Service had reported that they stopped pumping from 2 old shafts at 5.30 pm today. Both the pumps were run for 10 hours each and total water discharge pumped out today was 1,80,000 litre. Multiple agencies are involved in the operation which is underway to rescue the miners who have been trapped in a mine at Ksan near Lyteiñ River in East Jaintia Hills. They are trapped there since 13 December 2018. (ANI)