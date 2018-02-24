Meghalaya's most-wanted terrorist shot dead

[India], Feb. 24 (ANI): Meghalaya's most-wanted terrorist and Garo National Liberation Army (GNLA) Commander-in-Chief Sohan D Shira was shot dead in an encounter with the security forces in Meghalaya's Samanda block in East Garo hills on Saturday.

Police have confirmed the incident, and said "Shira was shot dead at around 11:50 am at Dobu A'chakpek during a joint encounter with the Garo Hills Police and Meghalaya's Special Force-10 commandos."

"It is reported that Shira was active in Meghalaya's Garo Hills that goes on polls on February 27. Shira was involved in many encounters before but always managed to escape, unlike this time," police added.

When the team tried to get closer to the house, the GNLA cadres fired at the raiding team, forcing the commandos to retaliate immediately. Sohan was a "most wanted" insurgent leader, and was responsible for more than two-dozen killings and encounters in the insurgency-ravaged Garo Hills districts of western Meghalaya, said police. The GNLA is fighting for a separate homeland for the Garos. (ANI)