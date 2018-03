[India] Mar 05 (ANI): Multiple delegations of people from various districts on Monday met Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti in state's Poonch district to discuss various problems, primarily the situation near the border area.

In the interactive session the Chief Minister assured the solvency of problems related to various sectors.

The Chief Minister also handed over checks to the people who were affected due to firing in border areas.(ANI)