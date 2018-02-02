Mehbooba defends Army's counter FIR in Shopian firing

[India], February 02 (ANI): Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti on Friday defended the counter FIR filed by the Army in Shopian firing in which three civilians were killed.

Addressing the state assembly, Mufti said that the Army has not filed any counter FIR but only presented its version of the incident.

"No counter FIR has been filed by the Army. It has only presented its version of the incident. We have to listen to both the sides before taking any action," the Chief Minister said.

Three civilians lost their lives after Army personnel fired at a stone-pelting mob of protesters in Shopian district of Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday. The state police had on Sunday filed an FIR under sections 302 (murder) and 307 (attempt to murder) of Indian Penal Code (IPC) against the personnel of 10-Garhwal unit of the Army. Subsequently, the Army on Wednesday filed a counter FIR in response to the one lodged by the police. (ANI)