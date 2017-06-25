Mehbooba Govt. needs to act on Pantha Chowk terror attack: Defence experts

[India], June 25 (ANI): Dubbing the Pantha Chowk terror attack, in which a Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel lost his life, as 'reprehensible', defence experts on Sunday asked Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti-led Jammu and Kashmir Government to take a stern action to curb such attacks.

"These attacks are reprehensible. The State Government should take a stern action immediately to ensure that they are curbed. Firstly, all the terror sponsors, that is separatists, must be taken into custody forthwith; their security and perks must be withdrawn and they should be treated as criminals. Thirdly, the security grids and army pickets must be recreated," defence expert P.K. Sehgal told ANI.

Defence expert Dipankar Banerjee said that the security forces need to be more alert to deal with such contingencies.

"The situation has been worsened during the last few months. We have to be prepared to such contingencies occurring more frequently in the near future. I know a strict action will be taken in this regard," Dipankar Banerjee told ANI.

One Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) Sub-Inspector lost his life and two jawans got injured after terrorists attacked their vehicle near Srinagar on Saturday.

According to Inspector General CRPF Ravideep Sahi, the area was cordoned off following the attack.

"Firing was on our vehicle. One SI lost his life and two of our personnel are injured," Sahi said.

The terrorist strike took place in Srinagar's Pantha Chowk.

Following the terror attack, Additional Director General of Police (ADG) of CRPF S.N. Srivastava said that such a 'cowardly act' does not affect the morale of the security forces.

"Such a cowardly act doesn't affect the morale of the security forces. They in fact will boost it. We will investigate the matter and will find out the accused behind this. Then, we will respond according to that. There is no security lapse," Srivastava told media..(ANI)