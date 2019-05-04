Mehbooba Mufti appeals to Centre, militants for 'ceasefire' during Ramadan in J-K

[India], May 4 (ANI): Former Chief Minister of Jammu and Kashmir and PDP leader Mehbooba Mufti on Saturday appealed to the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led central government to declare a ceasefire during Ramadan and stop crackdown and search operations during the holy month

"Ramadan is approaching. People pray day and night and go to mosques. I would like to appeal to the government of India that just like a ceasefire was put in place during Ramadan last year, crackdowns and search ops should be stopped, so that people of Jammu and Kashmir spend at least this one month in relief," Mufti said addressing told media here.

"I would also like to appeal to the militants that Ramadan is a month of worship and prayers. They should not make any attacks during this time," she added. Criticising the NDA government, Mufti said that they have made "Jammu and Kashmir a 'jung ka akhada', where the Centre is at war with its own people." "Whether it is imposing a ban on Jamaat-e-Islami or JKLF and after that the manner in which business was stopped on Muzaffarabad Road and it was announced that highway will be closed for two days. It feels like the government of India wants to break the backbone of the people of Jammu and Kashmir in the garb of militancy. They want to completely end our economy," Mufti said. "Ever since the elections have begun a lot of people are being arrested in the name of stone pelting. In this kind of an atmosphere, it is difficult to understand how they will be able to work with people of Jammu and Kashmir. "They have left no stone unturned to push people of Jammu and Kashmir to the war. Because of this alienation is increasing. The space of the Jammu and Kashmir people - democratic space, economic space or financial space - they all are being choked... They have made life hell for the Kashmiris," the former chief minister added. (ANI)