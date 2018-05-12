Mehbooba Mufti chairs Unified Command Meet in Srinagar

[India], May 12 (ANI): Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti on Saturday chaired a Unified Command Meeting in Jammu and Kashmir's Srinagar city.

The meeting was chaired with Military police, Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) and Intelligence officers.

The meeting is said to be called to discuss the situation in Kashmir after incidents like stone pelting and terrorist attacks turned frequent.

On May 9, Mufti had chaired an all-party meeting to discuss the situation in Kashmir. The meeting was here to work out a consensus among political parties as to what should be the best course of action to defuse the prevailing tension in Kashmir. (ANI)