Mehbooba Mufti for opening more links with PoK

[India], Feb 2 (ANI): Suggesting a way for reconciliation to resolve the cross-border tension in Jammu and Kashmir, Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti on Friday appealed to make a bridge of friendship and open up more links with Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK).

Addressing the state assembly, The Chief Minister recommended opening up of new areas like "tourism, disaster management" between the two parts of the erstwhile Jammu and Kashmir.

She further said that the only solution to solve the issues between both parts of Kashmir is to adopt the vision of former state chief minister and her father Mufti Mohammad Sayeed.

"According to me, if there is any solution for Jammu and Kashmir, then its only the vision of Mufti sahab, which is open all the ways, let people come and go. Because we say that Kashmir (PoK) is also a part of our estate," the Chief Minister said. "What's difficult in doing this? People from this Kashmir (India) and that Kashmir (PoK) should talk to each other, discuss in tourism, disaster management. Had our contact been with PoK, then we could have saved many lives when the earthquake hit," Mufti added. (ANI)