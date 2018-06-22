Mehbooba Mufti meets J-K Governor in Srinagar

Srinagar: Former Chief Minister of Jammu and Kashmir Mehbooba Mufti on Friday met the Governor of the state, NN Vohra, at Raj Bhavan, his office-cum-residence.

During the meeting, Mehbooba referred to certain important issues, relating to the growth and development of the state, which could not be finalised during her tenure. She also urged Governor Vohra to consider the same for early decisions.

Meanwhile, Governor Vohra discussed the need for all political parties and social organisations to join hands in regaining the trust of the youth.

Earlier in the day, an all-party meeting was held at Vohra's residence. Among those present were former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah, state Congress chief G.A. Mir and Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) Sat Sharma. Jammu and Kashmir is currently under Governor's Rule, which came into effect after Mehbooba resigned as Jammu and Kashmir's Chief Minister, following BJP's withdrawal from its alliance with the People's Democratic Party (PDP) earlier this week. Differences between the two parties cropped up following the government's decision to resume anti-terror operations in the state, which were suspended during Ramzan.