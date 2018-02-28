Mehbooba Mufti meets Rajnath, Jaitley

[India] Feb 27 (ANI): Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti on Tuesday met Home Minister Rajnath Singh and Finance Minister Arun Jaitley.

Mufti briefed Rajnath Singh on the security situation in the Valley as well as along the Line of Control (LOC) in the backdrop of continuous ceasefire violations by Pakistan.

During her meeting with Jaitley, Mufti discussed implementation of Prime Minister's Development Package (PMDP) in the state.

The Chief Minister also demanded swapping of high interest loans with soft interest loans to reduce repaying burden on the Jammu and Kashmir Government. (ANI)