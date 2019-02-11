Mehbooba Mufti slams BJP MP for sexist remark on Priyanka Gandhi

[India], Feb 11 (ANI): Former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Mehbooba Mufti slammed BJP MP Harish Dwivedi for his sexist remark agaPriyanka Gandhi.

Mufti took to Twitter to express her displeasure, she wrote, “Sadly even in today’s modern world, patriarchy plus brazen sexism always raises its ugly head and is normalised. What a woman chooses to wear is none of anybody’s business. Anyone who indulges in such talk clearly needs therapy so I hope he gets well soon.”

Dwivedi had reportedly said that when Priyanka Gandhi is in Delhi, she wears jeans and top but when she comes to the area given to her she wears sari and sindoor.

Priyanka was given charge of Uttar Pradesh east as Congress party’s general secretary on January 23. (ANI)