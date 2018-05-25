Mehbooba Mufti slams Pak for ceasefire violations during Ramzan

[India] May 25 (ANI): Chief Minister of Jammu and Kashmir, Mehbooba Mufti, on Friday hit out at Pakistan over repeated incidents of ceasefire violations along the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir.

"We thought in the month of Ramzan, Pakistan would not indulge in ceasefire violations. All countries are coming together to achieve peace. But, I don't know when we- India and Pakistan- will achieve peace," Mehbooba told reporters here.

Earlier in the day, Chief of the Army Staff, General Bipin Rawat, had said that Pakistan needs to take initiative to establish peace along the India-Pakistan border by stopping infiltration.

"We want peace at borders but as you know Pakistan continuously violates ceasefire that causes loss of life and property and in such a case we have to retaliate. But if Pakistan wants peace, we expect them to take initiative, which will start with them stopping infiltration," Gen. Rawat said in Pahalgam. Earlier this month, the Home Ministry announced that the security personnel would halt operations against militants in Jammu and Kashmir during the holy month of Ramzan. However, the Ministry clarified that the security forces retain the right to strike if attacked or if civilians are found to be in danger. But there has been no let up in ceasefire violations at the LoC, and sporadic incidents of militants striking security forces continue. Just on Thursday, terrorists hurled a grenade near Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) camp in Srinagar's Nawakadal area.(ANI)