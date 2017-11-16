Mehbooba Mufti to visit Delhi tomorrow over prevailing Kashmir issue

[India], November 16 (ANI): Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti on Thursday announced that she will be making her visit to the national capital tomorrow to discuss and resolve the prevailing situation in the Valley.

Mufti will be leaving from Srinagar at around 11:00 am in the morning and will arrive Indira Gandhi International Airport (Delhi) around 12.30 pm.

A meeting has also been scheduled with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh.

Earlier in the month, Centre's special representative of Jammu and Kashmir Dineshwar Sharma was chosen for a dialogue process with various political parties, socio-cultural organisations, individuals and opinion makers including Governor N.N. Vohra and Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti on the same issue.

Sharma informed the Governor about his talks with various individuals and groups in the Valley and the major concerns which had been voiced by those he had met on his first visit to Kashmir. Governor later suggested to Sharma that, notwithstanding any initial reservations in some groups, he must sustain the dialogue and hear one and all, particularly elements of the society who apparently held contrary convictions. Meanwhile, Sharma said he had not succeeded in holding talks with the Hurriyat as of now. "I have just come here so first give me some time. I have not succeeded in talking to the Hurriyat as of now," he told the media. He also met former chief minister and National Conference (NC) leader Omar Abdullah and discussed the prevailing situation in the Valley. On September 9, Home Minister visited Jammu and Kashmir to hold talks with Mufti and Governor N.N. Vohra. He was in Kashmir from September 9-11 to meet all stakeholders. The Home Minister discussed the road-map to ensure long term solutions to the problems people are facing in the valley. (ANI)