Mehbooba orders withdrawal of stone pelting cases against 4,327 youth

[India], Nov. 29 (ANI): Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti on Wednesday ordered withdrawal of cases against 4,327 youth involved in 744 cases of stone pelting in the valley.

Last year the chief minister ordered withdrawal of 104 cases against 634 persons.

The decision was made on the basis of the report submitted by a high-powered committee headed by Director General of Police (DGP), said an official.

The DGP has also been asked to monitor the progress on the same and furnish back a fortnightly report in this regard.

"Today's decision marks the revival of process of withdrawal of cases started by Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti last year immediately after taking over," he said. The chief minister initiated the review of cases against youth from 2008 to 2014 and in the first instance 104 cases involving 634 youth were withdrawn within two months of her assuming power. The official added that the process was disrupted due to unrest in the Valley last year. With this, the total number of cases withdrawn so far on the directions of the chief minister has gone to 848 and the persons benefitting out of these withdrawals stand at 4957. The Chief Minister, it may be recalled, had committed withdrawal of cases against youth found not involved in heinous crimes. Mufti recently also directed review of cases from 2015-2017 and decision on the same would be taken on the receipt of report by the high-powered committee. The chief minister described the decision as a ray of hope for the youth and their families. She also termed it as an opportunity for them to rebuild their lives. She hoped the decision would help in creating a positive and conciliatory atmosphere in the state where the youth would be able to build their lives in a much more constructive and positive way. (ANI)