Mehbooba rubbishes reports of PDP-Cong alliance

[India], July 2 (ANI): Former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti on Monday rubbished rumors of PDP-Congress alliance in Jammu and Kashmir.

Mufti took to Twitter to clear the air about the possibility of an alliance between the Congress and the PDP in the state.

She even said that the news of a meeting between her and United Progressive Alliance Chairperson Sonia Gandhi is "utter fabrication" and an example of "fake news."

She said, "Amused at media speculations about a possible PDP-INC alliance to form the govt in J&K. Conjecture also includes an impending meeting between Sonia ji & I. This is utter fabrication & yet another unfortunate example of fake news."

Mehbooba Mufti resigned as Jammu and Kashmir's Chief Minister following the Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) exit from its alliance with the People's Democratic Party (PDP) in the state. On June 19, the BJP pulled out of its alliance with Mehbooba Mufti's PDP in Jammu and Kashmir, following which Mufti submitted her resignation to the state's governor. The differences between the BJP and the PDP cropped up following the government's decision to resume anti-terror operations in the state, which were suspended during Ramzan.(ANI)