Mehbooba shouldn't turn into 'aasteen ka saanp', says Giriraj Singh

[India], Feb 20 (ANI): Union Minister Giriraj Singh on Wednesday asserted that former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Mehbooba Mufti should not turn into an 'aasteen ka saanp' (should not bite the hand that feeds her) in reference to her recent statements on the Pulwama terror attack.

"I just want to tell Mehbooba Mufti that she should stop loving Pakistan. If India feeds her, she should side with the country. She should not bite the hand that feeds her (aasteen ka saanp)" he told ANI.

Singh's remark comes a day after Mufti said Imran Khan "deserves a chance" as he has "recently taken over", following the Pakistan Prime Minister's televised statement on the recent Pulwama terror attack which claimed the lives of 40 CRPF personnel on February 14. Earlier today, Mufti reiterated her stance and said Pakistan should be given the proof it sought in connection with the dastardly terror attack. "It is true that whether it was Pathankot attack or Mumbai attack they (Pakistan) were given proof but they did not take action. But because Imran Khan is a new PM and he is talking about a new start, he should be given a chance. We should give proof and see what they do," she told media here on Wednesday. (ANI)