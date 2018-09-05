Mehbooba urges PM Modi to hold talks with Pak counterpart Imran Khan

[India], Sep 4 (ANI): With an aim to end violence in the state, former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Mehbooba Mufti on Tuesday appealed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to hold a dialogue with Pakistan counterpart Imran Khan and resume talks from where late former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee had left.

Addressing a gathering in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri, the People's Democratic Party (PDP) chief said, "I appeal to our Prime Minister to hold dialogue with new Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan and resume talks from where Vajpayee Ji had left, so that violence in the valley can come to an end."

On July 28, Mehbooba urged the Centre to seize the opportunity by extending a hand of friendship with Imran Khan so that issues between the two countries could be resolved. The PDP chief has always been reiterating that peace can only be restored through the medium of dialogue. Once, Mehbooba had also urged the media to help in bringing back peace in the valley. (ANI)