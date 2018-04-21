Mehbooba welcomes death penalty for rapists

[India], Apr. 21 (ANI): Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti on Saturday welcomed the decision of the Union cabinet to award death sentence to the rapists of children below the age of 12.

She said this would go a long way in curbing the harassment against women and girl child in the country.

The chief minister also welcomed other stringent amendments brought in by the Union cabinet in various relevant laws to ensure speedy investigation, trial and administering deterrent punishments to the convicted.

The chief minister also reiterated that her government intends to bring similar laws in the state to put an end to crimes against women. The Centre today approved the criminal law amendment ordinance which seeks to amend the Indian Penal Code (IPC), the Evidence Act, the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC), and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. The ordinance, which will be sent to President for his assent, has come after a spate of rape incidents in various parts of the country have led to national outrage during the past few days. (ANI)