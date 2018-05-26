Mehbooba welcomes Rajnath's statement on dialogue

[India], May 26 (ANI): Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti on Saturday welcomed the assertion of Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh that the Centre is ready to talk to every stakeholder including the Hurriyat Conference in the state if it comes to the table.

The Union Home Minister made these remarks in an interactive session with a television channel today.

In a statement, the Chief Minister described it as a welcoming step to initiate dialogue and reconciliation in Jammu and Kashmir.

She said that given the positive outcome from the ground on the Ramadhan ceasefire in the state, the peace constituency in the country and the State should feel encouraged to start the much-needed process of peaceful engagement with all stakeholders in the state. The Chief Minister hoped that parties and groups like Hurriyat Conference will seize the opportunity and show their responsibility towards the people of Jammu and Kashmir by displaying the much-needed maturity so that the opportunity is not wasted. She said a peaceful engagement among all the stakeholders in the state is urgently needed to get Jammu and Kashmir out of the unending cycle of violence and provide its people, a secure, prosperous and peaceful future. With an example from the world, the Chief Minister added that even arch-rival nations like the US and North Korea and North Korea and South Korea ultimately had to take to the table to iron out their mutual issues. (ANI)