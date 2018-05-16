Mehbooba welcomes Ramadan ceasefire order

[India], May 16 (ANI): Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti on Wednesday welcomed the Centre's order directing the security forces to not launch operations in the state during the holy month of Ramzan.

The Chief Minister took to Twitter to thank Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh for their personal intervention in this regard.

"I wholeheartedly welcome the Ramadan ceasefire & would like to thank @narendramodi ji & @rajnathsingh ji for their personal intervention. My gratitude also to the leaders & parties who participated in the All Party Meeting & helped build consensus towards this announcement," she tweeted.

Mehbooba further said that such decision will in future create a peaceful environment for a sustained dialogue. In another tweet, she said, "The month of Ramadan is a harbinger of peace & such a decision will go a long way in creating a peaceful & amicable environment for a sustained dialogue." Accordingly, the security forces are to reserve the right to retaliate, if attacked or if it is essential to protect the lives of innocent people. Earlier in the day, the Home Minister informed the Chief Minister of the decision. Ramzan is observed by Muslims worldwide as a month of fasting to commemorate the first revelation of the Quran to Muhammad according to Islamic belief. (ANI)