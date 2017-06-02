Mehooba Mufti prays for Kashmiri Pandits 'respectful return'

-K) [India], June 2 (ANI): Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti on Friday called for peace and harmony in the state and said that day comes soon when Kashmiri Pandits would return their home respectfully.

"This is an important day for Kashmiri Pandits. I pray that day comes soon when Kashmiri Pandits will return their home respectfully and peace and harmony prevails in Kashmir,"the Chief Minister told the media.

The Chief Minister's made the statement while attending the annual festival of Mata Kheer Bhawani temple in Tulmulla, in Ganderbal district.

Meanwhile, hundreds of pandits are arriving in Kashmir to celebrate the annual Mata Kheer Bhawani festival that symbolises valley's religious harmony. The festival is an occasion to revive the strong bonds between communities in the Valley and to pray for the return of Kashmiri Pandits. Earlier, Jammu and Kashmir Deputy Chief Minister Nirmal Singh visited Mata Kheer Bhawani temple to review the arrangements for the annual festival. "We reviewed the arrangements and I am happy to see the preparations. There is arrangement for medical facilities and refreshments. The area is also clean. There are also tight security arrangements," Singh told the media here. Many migrant Kashmiri Pandits have already reached Kheer Bhawani to celebrate this festival. Kheer Bhawani temple, situated near Tulmulla village in Ganderbal district is dedicated to the Goddess Kheer Bhawani constructed over a sacred spring. The worship of Kheer Bhawani is universal among the Kashmiri Pandits. (ANI)