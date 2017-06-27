Meira Kumar responds to Sushma Swaraj's allegations

[India] June 27 (ANI): Opposition's Presidential candidate Meira Kumar on Tuesday stated that the charge of External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj about her functioning as Lok Sabha Speaker is completely wrong.

Talking to ANI, Kumar said, "All the leaders of ruling party and Opposition had praised my tenure as Lok Sabha Speaker and after the concluding address in the 15th Lok Sabha, nobody leveled any allegation against me. She (Sushma) also didn't allege anything at that point of time, but don't know what has happened to her now."

Swaraj on Sunday posted over a six-minute video of her 2013 Lok Sabha speech in which the former Speaker was seen repeatedly interrupting the then leader of the opposition.

"This is how Lok Sabha Speaker Meira Kumar treated the Leader of Opposition," Swaraj tweeted.

Kumar said all the Opposition parties are leaving no stone unturned to ensure her victory in the July 17 Presidential elections.

On a question that how much she was confident of winning the election, the former Lok Sabha speaker said, "I don't want to comment as it would be an assumption, but I will fight with full might. All those Opposition political parties that have made me the candidate, including Congress President Sonia Gandhi, are now completely focused on making to take the Presidential elections to the new heights."

Kumar informed that 17 Opposition political parties have extended support to her.

She said that today Congress and Communist Party of India (Marxist) Members of Legislative Assembly (MLAs) of Telangana met her and extended their support for the July 17 Presidential elections.

"Today Telangana's Congress and CPI (M) MLAs came to meet me and extended support to my candidature. Some of the MLAs couldn't come as they had engagements in their constituencies. They all are very happy and upbeat. They want that the ideology on which we are fighting should win," said Kumar.(ANI)