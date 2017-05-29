Meira Paibi Day observed in Manipur

[India], May 29 (ANI): Commemorating the movement of Manipuri womenfolk against the atrocities committed by Armed Forces Special Powers Act (AFPSA) in the state in 1980, 19th Meira Paibi Numit was observed on Sunday in Manipur.

The main observance function was held at Tharo Devi Lampak in Khurai Salanthong in Impahl East district under the aegis of the Meira Paibi Day Observation Committee.

The function was marked by offering of floral tributes to the statues of Meira Paibi Imas (leader of women torch bearers).

Various speakers on the occasion observed that if women of both the hills and valley could go together as one, the Manipur society would come forward and be able to fight effectively against the various atrocities committed in the state. Women leaders addressing the occasion were also of the opinion that sacrifice, humanity and possessing qualities of being a mother would make the Meira Paibis spirited. The rally began from THAU ground Thangmeiband and marched till Tharo Devi Ground at Khurai Salanthong. Fitting tribute was paid to the statue of Meira Paibi at the gorund. The role of Meira Paibi in fighting social evil and human rights violation was also highlighted by speakers on the occasion. (ANI)